CVG rental car and ground transportation center now open

Terminal expansion represents more than $175 million investment to elevate the travel experience

ERLANGER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) opened its new rental car and ground transportation center to travelers and the general public. This is one of the first fully connected and consolidated facilities offering a seamless experience for travelers and visitors to the region.

The overall project represents a more than $175 million investment to elevate the travel experience. Other elements of the project include the direct access roadway to the Terminal, which opened in 2019, and the new entrance and exit from the Terminal Garage in 2018.

In this new facility, travelers and local residents will experience a new rental car pick-up and return area as well as a new ground transportation area for parking, valet and hotel shuttle customers. Roadway and facility signage will help direct passengers and visitors for easy wayfinding. Maps of the new facility and additional resources can be found at CVGairport.com/updates.

“The fact that this facility is an extension of our Terminal will save travelers time, elevating the overall CVG experience for years to come,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We can’t thank our project partners enough for their customer-centric focus. This is another important investment in our airport as an economic driver for our region.”

“An intense amount of planning went into building this facility, and it shows CVG’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience,” said Greg Herrin, vice president, Messer Construction Co. “More than 1,600 skilled craft professionals from 123 different companies worked to build this project safely through the pandemic, and about 70% of the work was performed by local contractors based in the Cincinnati area.”

“The project team did it right by creating a rental car facility that elevates the rental car customer experience at CVG,” said Joshua Blum, senior director, real estate, The Hertz Corporation. “Constructing a facility, which eliminates shuttle buses, where customers can now walk from the plane to their rental car quickly and completely sheltered from the elements, addresses the biggest concern by our customers when flying. This is a world class upgrade.”