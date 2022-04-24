Cut-A-Thon helps raise money for instruments for youth

Organizers say those instruments will be used during summer camps and will help the kids find their passions.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One youth leadership program in Lexington provided professional haircuts for the community Sunday afternoon, and it was all to raise money for a good cause.

Lexington Leadership Foundation’s Urban Impact teamed up with “Cosmetology for a Cause” for an inaugural Cut-A-Thon at the Woodhill Community Center. Donations from the fundraiser helps the organization purchase new instruments for the kids they serve.

“We want our kids to know that they can lead right now at their age, so we want to just pour into them and just access their talents by way of arts, athletics, and academics,” said Lexington Leadership Foundation’s communication director Michael Overstreet. “And a lot of that is housed here at our Woodhill Community Center through after-school programming, sports leagues, arts camps, and all kinds of activities like that.”

The next event at the Woodhill Community Center is a produce market on May 19th.