Cumberland Valley Bank in Richmond robbed; suspect in custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police have a suspect in custody for a robbery at Cumberland Valley Bank in Richmond around noon Monday.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to the bank on Leighway Drive for a report of a robbery.

“Moments after responding,” police found the suspect and arrested them.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or any other information.

