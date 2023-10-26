Critical invasive species ‘spotted lanternfly’ found in Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A critical, invasive species that “inflicts havoc” on multiple industries has entered Kentucky, a University of Kentucky assistant professor said Wednesday.

The first spotted lanternfly, scientifically referred to as Lycorma delicatula, was found in Gallatin County, which is located in northern Kentucky on the Indiana-Kentucky border.

The species could have “severe repercussions for the state’s economy and quality of life if not controlled,” said Jonathan Larson, who works in UK’s Department of Entomology.

Adult lanternflies are distinguished by stripes and spots on their front wings and a vivid red hue on their rear wings, contrasting their bodies, predominantly colored in white, black and khaki.

“Tree-of-Heaven and the spotted lanternfly have range overlap in the areas they are native to,” Larson said. “Further, the types of areas where Tree-of-Heavens pop up can overlap with areas where the spotted lanternfly may be introduced. They prefer to feed on Tree-of-Heaven as older nymphs and as adults.”

Infested regions may be subject to quarantines and permits, in addition to restrictions on the movement of products like lumber.

If you think you see a spotted lanternfly, you’re asked to send a picture to reportapest@uky.edu and include the county.