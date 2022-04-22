Crisis Counseling available for tornado survivors in Kentucky

Survivors can dial 211 for the free and confidential service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), free crisis counseling is available through January for tornado survivors in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

According to FEMA, adults and children can dial 211 to be connected to agencies that can help. All services are free and confidential.

Deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services operates this FEMA- funded program through four community health centers.