Criminal Justice training class 520 graduates basic training

Twenty-seven recruits complete 800 hours of training.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/GOVERNOR BESHEAR OFFICE) – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 27 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated the basic training academy.

“Entering the law enforcement profession is a noble calling, and I’m grateful for the work you have done at DOCJT to prepare yourself to serve the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you for your dedication and your commitment to a career of service.

According to the governors office, DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 520 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“In your 20 weeks of basic training, you learned the skills and knowledge required to begin your career,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “But I urge you, never stop learning. This is a career where continued training is critical to keep yourself and others safe. We are here for you as you continue to grow and learn as a law enforcement officer.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies, according to the governors office.

Class 520 graduates and their agencies are:

Robert R. Bracelin Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Adam P. Cannon Henderson Police Department

Jordan T. Childers Hazard Police Department

James H. Combs Stanton Police Department

Benjamin L. Doran Graves County Sheriff’s Office

David K. Duncan Prestonsburg Police Department

Kristen M. Fischer Campbell County Police Department

Sean Halcomb Cumberland Police Department

Michael J. Hardin Clinton County Schools Police Department

Joshua C. Hendrickson Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

Peyton C. Jackson Graves County Sheriff’s Office

Bryson Lawson Williamsburg Police Department

Wesley B. Lewis Owen County Sheriff’s Office

Hannah Lynn Casey County Sheriff’s Office

Rollie D. Matheny Henderson Police Department

Todd A. Mayle Paris Police Department

Samuel Morgan Barren County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua C. Patrick Cynthiana Police Department

Tristan D. Powell Mt. Sterling Police Department

Casey J. Richardson Clinton County Schools Police Department

Michael Ritchie Hazard Police Department

Robert W. Rossi Harlan County Sheriff’s Office

Alexis N. Stambaugh Letcher County Sheriff’s Office

Julia D. Sutterfield Paducah Police Department

Trenton N. Tooley Glasgow Police Department

David E. Williams, II Hodgenville Police Department

Shane D. Wilson Leslie County Sheriff’s Office