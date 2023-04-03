Crews searching for missing Indiana man along Kentucky River

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Day three of the search for a missing 27-year-old Indiana man along the Kentucky River is underway again Monday.

According to the Jessamine County Fire District, crews were first notified of the man’s disappearance from Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday morning.

“We’ve been searching along the High Bridge area since yesterday. We’ve had over 20 different agencies on this trying to locate the missing man,” Danny Eades, with JCFD told ABC 36.

Eades said the search has been difficult due to the rising level of the water after the weekend’s storms.

