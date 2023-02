Crews respond to house fire on E. Seventh Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on E. Seventh Street Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are still assessing the damage to the home but say no one was injured in the fire.

No word on what may have caused the fire yet.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates