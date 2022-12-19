Crews respond to fire at J.M. Smucker plant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

12/19/22, 12:25 p.m.

The fires have been put out, the Lexington Fire Department says.

Crews are remaining on scene to check if the fire spread to other parts of the factory.

12/19/22, 12:19 p.m.

Multiple crews responded to a fire at the J.M. Smucker plant in Lexington Monday afternoon.

A roaster was on fire within the plant, and the fire extended to the roof and at least one of the stacks, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The sprinkler system knocked out the bulk of the fire and the fire on the roof has been put out, but crews are still working on the fire in one of the stacks.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

The J.M. Smucker plant is located at 767 Winchester Road.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates