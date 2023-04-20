Crews rescue person trapped under a tree in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person who was trapped under a tree in Powell County is now safe after a rescue from a mountain.

Search and rescue crews say they got a call around 10:30 Wednesday morning about a person who was pinned under a tree on Furnace Mountain.

Officials say Middlefork Fire and Rescue and some bystanders were able to free that person from the tree while paramedics treated the injuries.

Powell County Search and Rescue says its team then set up a rope system on the side of the mountain to help get that person to safety.