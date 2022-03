Crews battle fire in Lexington

Fire crews say smoke and flames are visible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 7900 block of Old Richmond just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a fire.

When they arrived, firefighters say they saw smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

Crews say the fire is still active and are working to extinguish it.