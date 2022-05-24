Crews on scene for serious crash in Nicholasville

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, the intersection of US 27 and KY 169 will be closed for several hours

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The intersection of US 27 and KY 169 will be shut down for several hours after a serious crash, according to the Nicholasville Police Department.

The Nicholasville Police Department says the crash involved a construction worker and a vehicle, and advises drivers to use alternate routes for the next several hours.

