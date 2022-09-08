Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – Officials say crews have begun mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties and drivers in the region should use caution.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said mowing crews started this week at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties.

Mowers will be working during daylight hours as weather conditions allow for the next month or so.

Officials say mowing zones will be marked, but motorists should reduce speeds and be alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles.