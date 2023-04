Crews battling large fire at Triple T Metals in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a recycling center in Lancaster.

The fire is at Triple T Metals on 240 George Wilson Drive.

Information is limited at the moment as crews continue investigating and putting the fire out, according to the Garrard County sheriff.

There’s no word on the cause or if there are any hazardous materials burning.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates