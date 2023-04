Crews battle fire at Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a local restaurant in Lexington.

The Lexington Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 4PM Sunday afternoon to Joella’s Hot Chicken in Hamburg.

The fire was contained to the back of the restaurant and eventually extinguished.

The department says the fire did not reach the main restaurant area, and no one was injured.

Investigators remain on-scene to determine a cause.