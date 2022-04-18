Crave Taco Week begins this week April 18th-24th

Pick up a Passport at any participating location for a roadmap to locations, tacos, descriptions, and pairings. A digital copy can be downloaded by visiting www.cravetacoweek.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Crave Taco Week returns April 18-24, 2022 to celebrate Lexington’s taco culture. From the people who bring you Crave food + music festival, Bluegrass BBQ Fest, Lexington Burger Week and Lexington Pizza Week, Smiley Pete Publishing is pleased to partner with Casa de la Cultura Ky, a 501c3 nonprofit, promoting cultural activities in Central Kentucky for the week-long event.

“Lexington’s celebration of tacos has become a fun culinary tour and highlight of spring for participating restaurants and taco fans. From fancy to food truck, we return this year with a mix of seasoned restaurants and many new ones- all serving unique taco plates for $6. The 2022 taco line-up is now available on cravetacoweek.com and it is fantastic! Every culture has a taco and Crave Taco Week 2022 incorporates many cultures and their flavors including Mexican, Peruvian, American, Italian and more. Choose from 49 unique taco options at 34 participating restaurants this year,” said Theresa Stanley, director of Crave Taco Week.

Participating restaurants include Agave & Rye (2 locations), Bandido Taqueria Mexicana, Campestre, El Charro (2 locations), El Cid (2 locations), Cinco de Mayo (2 locations), Condado Tacos, First Watch, Goodwood Brewing, El Gran Tako, Jalapeño’s, El Mariachi (2 locations), LaRosa’s Pizzeria, La Taquiza, Mama Tequila, Maty’s Authentic Peruvian Cuisine, Mi Pequena Hacienda (2 locations), The Merrick Inn, El Rancho Tapatio, Rolling Oven, Skyline Chili, Taqueria Los Nietos, and La Taquiza.

Pick up a Passport at any participating location for a roadmap to locations, tacos, descriptions, and pairings. A digital copy can be downloaded by visiting www.cravetacoweek.com.

Crave Taco Week is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, an independent, Lexington-based publishing company producing Chevy Chaser, Southsider and Business Lexington magazines and tadoo.com