Icy roads cause traffic delays, hazards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are working to clear several accidents on I-75.

According to the Lexington Police Department, as of 6:30 a.m. this morning, officers have responded to nine injury collisions, twenty-eight non-injury collisions, ten motorist assists, and five traffic hazards.

Police say crews are working to treat icy roadways and clear hazards as quickly as possible.

According to the Lexington Police Department, one of the crashes causing traffic delays happened around 1:20 AM. Officers responded to a non-injury collision on northbound I-75 at mile marker 111 involving five vehicles, including three semi-tractor trailers.

Road closures began from mile marker 108 to mile marker 113.

As of this writing, emergency crews are still working to clear an incident just past the Paris Pike exit on northbound I-75.

For up-to-date listings and closures, visit lexingtonky.gov/snow-and-ice-updates

