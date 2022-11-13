“Cranksgiving” helps collect supplies for Greenhouse 17

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens of bike riders took the streets Sunday to collect items for charity. It was part of a national effort called “Cranksgiving.”

Cranksgiving is a bicycle-based food and necessity drive. Participants are given a list of items to be donated. Then, they go to the grocery stores, or other places to purchase the items, tie them to their bikes, and return to donate the items.

In Lexington, Broomwagon Bikes and Cafe hosted the event- and this year- donations went to Greenhouse 17.

Donations included diapers, toilet paper, and hygiene items.

“It’s a really great way to show the community how you can use bikes for every day activities and also for good activities to benefit others. It’s also a fun exercise just to teach people how to carry stuff on bikes, especially when you’re dealing with awkwardly large things,” said James, Gonyer, the co-owner of Broomwagon.

“It really helps, especially as the weather is getting colder, we can worry less on those items and more on just the services we provide,” said Reena Martin of Greenhouse 17.

There were also prizes awarded to those who loaded up the most supplies onto their bikes and other raffles.