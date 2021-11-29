Cranksgiving donations to be accepted all week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After two weeks of weather delays, the fifth annual Cranksgiving got rolling this afternoon at Broomwagon in Lexington. Since Broomwagon opened, it has partnered with local organizations to hold a food drive with a twist.

Participants in Cranksgiving go on a bike ride scavenger hunt, buying canned ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal along the way. Broomwagon says each year it partners with a different organization to spread the help, like God’s Pantry and places in Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief. This year, Broomwagon partnered with Lexington Food Not Bombs.

“It’s a good time for everyone, people look forward to it every year and we’re happy to put it on this year, we’ve delayed it two weeks for weather reasons but very happy to be able to do it this year,” says James Gonyer, part owner of Broomwagon.

The event received more than 300 pounds of food Sunday during the event and are hoping for more with weeklong donations being accepted. For more information on what to donate and where to take it, visit the Broomwagon Facebook page HERE.