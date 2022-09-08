Crab Orchard man accused of trafficking narcotics, prescription pills

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Crab Orchard man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking multiple drugs and prescription pills.

Dalton Roe, 19, is accused of trafficking narcotics in central Kentucky. Heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills were seized from Roe after an investigation that began this month, according to Kentucky State Police Sgt. Tye Chavies.

Roe is charged with aggravated trafficking in controlled substance; trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamines); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree (> or = 4 GMS cocaine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz); and trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree (> or = 20 but < or = 120 D.U. Drug Unspecified).

Roe is lodged in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.