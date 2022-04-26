CPR saves five year old’s life after near drowning

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was told the child had been missing about five minutes before being found in the pool

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A five-year old is in stable condition following a near drowning in Laurel County.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad says it received a call around 4:40 p.m. on Monday about a child drowning in a swimming pool near Allen School Road.

Crews say they began CPR as soon as they arrived. They say they rushed the child to St. Joseph London where the child regained a pulse and began breathing again.

Rescue crews were told the child had been missing about five minutes before being found in the pool.

First responders say this case serves as a potentially life-saving reminder to make sure pool’s are safe and secure and that you always know where your children are.