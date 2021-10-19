Cox takes on expanded role with Kentucky Chamber

Named director of public affairs.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced John Cox has been promoted to Director of Public Affairs.

Cox joined the Kentucky Chamber in December 2019 as manager of Public Affairs. He heads up the Kentucky Chamber’s Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Agriculture/Equine Policy Councils. With the new title, Cox will take on a larger role in the organization’s advocacy efforts and other areas.

“I greatly appreciate John’s leadership on many important issues for the business community including our work on infrastructure investment and supporting our signature horse racing and bourbon industries. His experience with both communications and advocacy makes him a great asset to the Chamber and the public affairs team,” said Kentucky Chamber Senior Vice President Kate Shanks.

Cox is a native of Lexington, Kentucky and prior to joining the Kentucky Chamber, he previously served in the role of communications director for the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet (2018-2019) and for the Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus (2014-2018).

The Kentucky Chamber, the largest business organization in the state, advocates for thousands of companies of all sizes across the Commonwealth. The Chamber is routinely ranked as the top organization in the state for its investment in advocacy and monitors hundreds of bills each year for its members. To learn more about the Chamber and its mission, visit kychamber.com.