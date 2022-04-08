Covington ramp closure rescheduled for April 11th

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced the updated schedule for several temporary ramp closures that will be put into place for the Texas Turnaround project.

On Monday, April 11, at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. will be closed for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then reenter I-71/75 northbound.

Also, on Monday, April 11, at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting, the exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5 th St. will be closed for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

KYTC also noted that access to the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be impacted, and is not anticipated to close until closer to project completion, which is expected by the end of the year.

Texas Turnaround project information and updates can be found at DrivingNKYProgress.org.

