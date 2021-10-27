COVID positivity rate closer to 5%, deaths include two in their 30s

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – New case numbers and the state’s COVID positivity rate continue a downward slide as the positivity rate inches closer to the 5% level where state health officials say concerns start to ease.

In Wednesday’s report (click here), the state announced 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 and a lower positivity rate of 5.56%, down from 5.66% Tuesday.

The rate continues to go down from 5.84% on Monday, 6.25% Friday, 6.53% Thursday, 6.83% last Wednesday and 7.17% last Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 495 are in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 739,863 cases since the outbreak began.

The number of new cases was well below the 1,899 new cases a week earlier.

The state also reported 20 deaths, including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 33 and 37 years old. The state has now lost 9,685 people to COVID-related causes.

Other indicators saw continued decreases in the state’s latest COVID report.

Hospitalizations were at 869, down from 893 Tuesday, Monday’s 919, 1,012 Friday, 1,092 on Thursday, last Wednesday’s 1,115 and 1,202 last Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care was at 276, up slightly from 266 Tuesday, but down from 281 on Monday, 289 Friday, 328 Thursday, 321 last Wednesday and 355 last Tuesday.

People on ventilators also saw a decline at 145, slightly below Tuesday’s 148, Monday’s 157, 187 Friday, 199 Thursday, 207 last Wednesday and 226 last Tuesday.