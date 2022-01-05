COVID impacting businesses, health officials combat misinformation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just as it has repeatedly since it first was diagnosed in the state 22 months ago, COVID and omicron, its latest variant, continues to cause problems across the state.

For instance, Bourbon on Main, a popular Frankfort restaurant, announced Wednesday it is closing until Jan. 14, “in order to best protect our employees and customers.”

“We care deeply for our community and value safety above all else. Please be safe and we will look forward to greeting you again in the coming weeks,” the restaurant added.

Meanwhile, public health officials continue to combat misinformation about vaccines and COVID.