COVID cases continue to spike in Fayette County
Seven-day rolling average tops 600, five more deaths
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spike in COVID cases continues across Fayette County.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 849 cases Thursday, although those numbers are incomplete as the agency continues to catch up with the surge in cases which has brought more than a week of record daily numbers.
The seven-day moving average has risen from more than 500 to 610. It started the week at 395, which already was a record.
In addition, five more deaths — one from January, two from December, one from March 2021 and one from February 2021 — have been linked to COVID-related causes. The county now has lost 485 residents since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Lexington residents who have tested positive, excluding at-home tests, are asked to visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. Those without Internet access should call 859-288-2445.
The county now has recorded a total of 61,991 cases.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.