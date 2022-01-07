COVID cases continue to spike in Fayette County

Seven-day rolling average tops 600, five more deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spike in COVID cases continues across Fayette County.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 849 cases Thursday, although those numbers are incomplete as the agency continues to catch up with the surge in cases which has brought more than a week of record daily numbers.

The seven-day moving average has risen from more than 500 to 610. It started the week at 395, which already was a record.

In addition, five more deaths — one from January, two from December, one from March 2021 and one from February 2021 — have been linked to COVID-related causes. The county now has lost 485 residents since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Lexington residents who have tested positive, excluding at-home tests, are asked to visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. Those without Internet access should call 859-288-2445.

The county now has recorded a total of 61,991 cases.

The vaccine is helping protect people from serious illness, including hospitalization. In Fayette County, most cases — 56% in December — continue to be among unvaccinated people, and the vast majority — 80% — of hospitalizations of Lexington residents are not vaccinated.

The health department has COVID-19 vaccines, including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years, available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by: • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/