Court services to resume in Graves County Tuesday

Graves County court operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – Graves County court operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, a month after tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky and irreparably damaged the Graves County Courthouse at 100 E. Broadway.

Circuit and District courts and the Office of Circuit Court Clerk have been closed since Dec. 13 to give the Administrative Office of the Courts the opportunity to find and prepare temporary office space.

The Supreme Court of Kentucky issued Emergency Order 2021-43 to suspend court operations and Graves County has not accepted any court filings – conventional or electronic – during this time. The Supreme Court has now issued Amended Emergency Order 2022-02 to resume operations, including accepting court filings.

Court Proceedings

Court proceedings will be conducted remotely via phone and video or, if parties agree, in person in another county.

Office of Circuit Court Clerk

The Graves County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will open at a temporary location at 1102 Paris Road, Suite 21, in Mayfield. Its hours will be 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. CT Monday-Friday. The office will serve the public by phone and in person by appointment. Contact the office at 270-247-1733.

Court Filings

To file court documents, use eFiling or place conventional paper filings in the drop box outside the building at the temporary location.

Driver’s License Services

Due to the storm damage, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has taken over issuing driver’s licenses and state ID cards for Graves County earlier than planned. Driver’s license services are no longer offered by the Graves County Office of Circuit Court Clerk. You can find more information here.

Administrative Office of the Courts

The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,300 employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.