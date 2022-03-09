Court refers Shannon Gilday case to grand jury after preliminary hearing

Wednesday morning, Judge Charles Hardin ruled there was probable cause that Gilday broke into the Morgan home, killing 32 year old Jordan Morgan.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shannon Gilday’s case is being referred to a Madison County grand jury after Judge Charles Hardin found probable cause that Gilday broke into the Morgan family home on February 22nd, killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police lead investigator Detective Cameron Allen testified, saying that in a three-hour interview with Gilday after he was found on February 28, Gilday confessed to breaking into the Morgan home with an AR-15, shooting 32-year old Jordan Morgan and firing multiple rounds into 14-year-old Sydney Morgan’s bedroom, before going downstairs to the master suite, where Former Representative Wesley Morgan was. Wesley Morgan’s wife, Lindsey Morgan, and his daughter Sydney Morgan fled the home through an open window. Gilday also confessed to fleeing the home on foot, and leaving the property in a 2016 white Toyota Corolla.

Det. Allen says Gilday confessed to being prepared to do whatever was necessary to get to the bunker.

“He told me he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence to access that bunker,” said Detective Cameron Allen.

Detective Allen testified that in the interview, Gilday confirmed that the bunker in the family’s home was his target, and that he had surveilled the property multiple times, even trying to access the bunker from a tunnel, prior to February 22nd.

“He wanted to access this bunker so he could secure it for himself and his family and friends,” said Det. Allen.

According to Detective Allen, a call to KSP came in from Gilday’s mother, Katie Gilday, the morning after Gilday broke into the Morgan home. She said Gilday had been missing since 10:30 PM the night before, and had found items in his room that were concerning to her.

Detective Allen says numerous search warrants were obtained during the investigation, including one for Gilday’s apartment in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, where he lived with his mother. Det. Allen says Kentucky State Police found notes on the Morgan family’s schedules as well as how to access the home.

“There were print-outs and directions on how to get to 1266 Willis Branch. There was a handwritten note in Mr. Gilday’s handwriting, that described the details of surveillance that he had done on the property days prior to the event where he was trying to locate a bunker,” said Det. Allen, “He describes the time of day and night when the residents would wake up and when they would go to sleep.”

Det. Allen says KSP also found a rifle-cleaning kit, AR-15 magazines that had been recently purchased, and ammunition boxes which matched the casings found at the Morgan home.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Gilday was arrested after being found walking east on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond around 4:30 AM on February 28. A call had come in to Richmond Police of a suspicious person in the Willis Branch Road/Heritage Place area, near the Morgan family’s residence. The Sheriff’s Office says he was walking away from the area when he was arrested.

According to Detective Allen, Gilday had fled to Florida after the home invasion, but returned to the Madison County area, breaking down on I-75 in Georgia on his way. Det. Allen says when his vehicle was found, KSP found an AR-15 rifle, camouflage fatigues, and nylon rope in the car.

There is no information yet on when Gilday’s next hearing will take place. Gilday is being represented by the public defender’s office.