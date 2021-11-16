Court of Appeals to hear case about Louisville police firing Nov. 23 in Hodgenville

Hearing will be in LaRue County Courthouse

FRANKFORT, Ky., (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Court of Appeals will convene Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Hodgenville to hear oral arguments in the appeal of a Louisville police officer who was fired for domestic violence and related incidents. Arguments will take place at 11 a.m. ET at the LaRue County Courthouse at 209 W. High St. Proceedings are open to the public.

Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Thompson will preside as he and Court of Appeals Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton and Court of Appeals Judge Irv Maze hear arguments.

Nearly all cases heard by the Kentucky Court of Appeals come to it on appeal from a lower court.

If a case is tried in Circuit Court or District Court and the losing parties involved are not satisfied with the outcome, they may ask for a higher court to review the correctness of the trial court’s decision. Some cases, such as criminal case acquittals and divorces, may not be appealed. In a divorce case, however, child custody and property rights decisions may be appealed. Cases are not retried in the Court of Appeals. Only the record of the original court trial is reviewed, with attorneys presenting the legal issues to the court for a decision.

Fourteen judges, two elected from seven appellate court districts, serve on the Court of Appeals. The judges are divided into panels of three to review and decide cases, with the majority determining the decision. The panels do not sit permanently in one location but travel throughout the state to hear cases.

Oral Arguments Calendar

TUESDAY, NOV. 23, 2021

11 a.m. ET

2020-CA-1296

DEZMON MOORE V. LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Presiding Judge: HON. KELLY THOMPSON

Associate Judges: HON. DENISE G. CLAYTON and HON. IRV MAZE

JEFFERSON County, HON. OLU A. STEVENS

Attorneys for Appellant: David Lindsay Leightty and Alison Meredith Messex

Attorneys for Appellees: Mark Wesley Dobbins and Mitchel Terence Denha