Court documents: Comments made during Facebook Live stream led to shooting in Lexington

Bruce Benton is charged with shooting a man on Glen Arvin Avenue in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man from Cincinnati got mad over something another man in Lexington said about him during a Facebook Live stream, so he drove to Lexington from Ohio and shot him, according to court documents cited by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 29-year old Bruce Benton drove to the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue on January 23, 2022 and shot a man in the abdomen area. The report says Benton then jumped a fence, ran off and was later picked up and driven back to Ohio. The report says Benton left his car at the shooting scene.

The report says the victim fired back at Benton, but didn’t hit him. The report says three vehicles, including Benton’s, were hit by bullets and police found shell casings at the scene.

The shooting victim survived after undergoing emergency surgery at UK Hospital, according to the report.

Two anonymous people helped Lexington Police identify Benton as the suspect, according to the report.

Benton was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 on charges of assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of wanton endangerment, according to the report.