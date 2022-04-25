Couple flying supplies, money to Ukraine

A Richmond couple is partnering with a Ukrainian-based non-profit to fly medical supplies and money to those fighting in Ukraine

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Richmond couple is getting ready to go on a trip of a lifetime, but it’s no vacation. Kyle and Christi Wells are partnering with a Ukrainian-based organization to take medical supplies and food directly to those in need.

“We’re just local Kentucky people, business owner, a home-school mom, so there’s nothing special about us,” says Christi. “We’re just the ones who we’re just the feet. We’re just the hands and feet of Jesus, we’re just the ones taking it.”

The Wells’ visited Ukraine about 10 years ago, where they helped teach English. After the war broke-out, a friend they met in Ukraine started a non-profit, Spirit of Victory, which is helping the innocent victims of war.

“Two of the friends that we met while being there that Christi connected with and said ‘hey, how can we help’ and they were like ‘we need supplies’ and we were like ‘ok’,” says Kyle.

The Wells’ say watching the war through social media and hearing stories from their Ukrainian friends of men being sent to the front lines with just two days of training inspired them to get involved. The Wells’ have been working to collect supplies for Spirit of Victory like tourniquets, boots, bandages and helmets.

The Wells’ gave their first load of supplies to another couple flying to Hungary over the weekend since Spirit of Victory needed supplies quickly for those fighting. The Wells’ say they’re restarting the supply collection to pack with them when they fly over to Hungary May 11th. In their eyes, no amount of donations is too many.

“We won’t limit it,” says Christi.

“Yeah, we’re not going to limit it,” says Kyle. “We hope to do at least 10 [bags], truly if we get enough for 20 we’ll take 20 or 50 or whatever.”

Beyond supply donations, the Wells’ hope to raise $20,000 to take with them to go directly towards buying food for Ukrainians who have been left in with nothing. The Wells’ say spoke to their church Sunday about their mission and raised almost $14,000, leaving just under $7,000 to raise before they leave.

“I think there’s something in your heart that changes when you know the people and that’s really what it was,” says Christi.

The Wells’ have an Amazon list of needed supplies they’ll take overseas. If you’d like to order something for them to take, click on the link HERE.

Anyone interested in donating money for food can give directly to the Wells’ through THIS LINK or can donate to Spirit of Victory by clicking HERE.