County wide clean up begins in Jessamine County

No daily trash and food garbage.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A county wide clean up effort has begun in Jessamine County.

The clean up is for those living in Jessamine County to dispose of any residential debris.

You’re encouraged to bring debris to either the Jessamine County Road Department in Nicholasville or in Wilmore.

Some things not accepted are commercial debris like shingles, drywall, bricks, concrete blocks and asphalt, wet paint, dirt, tires.

No brush and limbs

Shingles, drywall, commercial debris and tires can be brought to the Jessamine County Convenience Center.

Limbs and brush can be dropped off free of charge at the city of Nicholasville Wastewater Treatment Plant

The clean up initiative started March 12th and goes until Sunday March 19th from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.