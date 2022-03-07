Country music star Jon Pardi coming to Bath County

CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi is coming to Sharpsburg on Saturday, August 27.

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi is coming to The Barnyard on Saturday, August 27 as part of his “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” tour named after his critically acclaimed song of the same name. The tour, presented by CASE Construction Equipment, is set to kick off in Irving, TX on July 14th and run through October 1.

Pardi broke the news about the tour in his American Songwriter February Issue Cover Story, where he opened up about his new single, “Last Night Lonely” and his upcoming tour with two of Nashville’s most respected women in country music – Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased by clicking the link HERE. The Barnyard Entertainment Venue is located at 10005 KY-36, in Sharpsburg, Kentucky.

For more information on The Barnyard and their 2022 concert series, visit its website at the link HERE or go to its social media pages @barnyardentertainmentvenue.