Country Boy brewer wins national scholarship

Stephanie Miracle gets Brewing Technology Scholarship.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Country Boy Brewing’s Stephanie Miracle has been awarded the Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship from D.G. Yuengling & Son and the Pink Boots Society.

The Pink Boots Society, which Miracle has been an active member for more than three years, was created to empower women beer professionals and advance their careers in the beer industry through education.

Miracle was the first female brewer in the growing Lexington beer scene. Starting at Country Boy Brewing in 2018 as a bartender, Miracle showed interest in beer production and took a job in the brewery cellar. She quickly mastered the cellar position and rose in the brewing ranks to brew full scale production batches at both the Lexington and Georgetown locations.

Miracle has hosted three Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Days at Country Boy Brewing’s Lexington location; welcoming all members of the Kentucky Chapter of Pink Boots to help brew each year’s recipe.

These include 2019’s Strawberry Hibiscus Brut IPA, 2020’s Girls Just Wanna Have Plum NEIPA, and the 2021 brew, Alpha Experiment: Pink Boots India Pale Lager.

She has been featured on Women in Beer Podcasts and has collaborated with multiple breweries; the most recent being with the band Nappy Roots and the Backroads Blackberry Berliner.

Country Boy Brewing will be tapping the most recent Pink Boots Brew, Alpha Experiment: Pink Boots India Pale Lager on Thursday, October 28 in the Lexington Taproom to celebrate women in the beer industry. Country Boy Brewing will donate $1 per pint sold back to the Kentucky Chapter of Pink Boots to continue education programs across the state.

She has elected to attend the Seibel Institute of Technology’s course in Brewing that focuses on the science, math and art that goes into brewing unique and flavorful beer.