Counterfeit money being passed in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan is warning people and businesses about counterfeit money being passed in the community.

The sheriff says fake $100 bills are being circulated.

Investigators released security camera images of the suspect from inside the new Dollar General on Highway 30 West.

There is also a surveillance camera image of the suspect’s white minivan from the parking lot of the Jackson IGA.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the case is asked to contact the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office at 606-666-3800, extension 280 or Jackson Police at 606-666-2424 or Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069.