Council on Postsecondary Education’s Finance Committee approves KSU funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) Finance Committee has approved a budget to help Kentucky State University’s (KSU) financial issues.

The committee discussed a variety of budget recommendations for the next two years. Among those items was a special appropriation for KSU.

CPE reported that the university’s total projected cash shortfall for Fiscal Year 2022 will be $23 million.

The proposed funds will cover this year as well as $1 million in strategic operating funds for the next two years. KSU will have to meet certain standards to access the funds.

For the Council, helping KSU is critical for the school’s success.

“We don’t just want KSU to, you know, survive this financial crisis,” said CPE Vice President of Finance and Adminstration Bill Payne. “We want them to thrive.”

The motion to approve the appropriation passed 3-1.