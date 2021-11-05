Council on Postsecondary Education meets to discuss finances, student aid, mental health

Officials also discussed solutions with Student Body Presidents.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -On Thursday, the Council on Postsecondary Education met at Transylvania university in Lexington.

The council discussed key issues to help make the college experience better for students.

Council, Campus Presidents from different Universities and Student Body Presidents talked about student aid and accessibility, financial literacy, and mental health services for students.

No decisions were made in Thursday’s meeting. Council is expected to take action on some items Friday morning when they meet again at 9 A.M.