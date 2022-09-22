Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency created to tackle natural disasters faster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — With an increase in natural disasters in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order to establish a Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, he announced in his Thursday Team Kentucky update.

The group will consist of members from a number of state and federal agencies, including representatives from both the house and the senate and local government officials. This group will meet on how to combine efforts and funds along with tackling challenges, so if there is another natural disaster, it will be a quicker recovery.

It was not announced when the council will begin meeting, but they believe this will be useful if there is another natural disaster in Kentucky.