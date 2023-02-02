Corrections officers receive raises in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last night the urban county council approved pay raises for correction officers in Fayette County, something that had been discussed for quite some time.

In recent weeks the council has also approved raises for other departments as well, including police officers, firefighters and more. Those with the Fayette County Detention Center say the raises will help with recruiting employees.

The pay raise would bring corrections starting pay to more than $50,000 a year.

But the raises included more.

“Couple that with a $3,000 sign on bonus, we’re so motivated about this new pay raise, because we think that that’s really going to going to kick start a recruiting effort to bring people to the division, said Scott Colvin the chief of community corrections, adding that the raises will go across the board with the aim to recruit and retain.

“We’re going to do it in a number of ways, do it at the at the staff level, where staff can earn bonuses for recruiting people to the division, do it on a community level where we intend to raise the profile of the of the division in the community by being more participatory, ” said Colvin.

He also says that students have just began training at the academy in the hopes of becoming corrections officers.

“We just seated a new academy of seven recruits this morning. I’ve been in command of the division since November 14th. This is the third academy that has been trained since I’ve been here,” he also said.

If you’re interested in applying to become a corrections officer, Colvin spoke on the type of training at the facility.

SCOTT: it’s a 400 hour intensive challenge that is both fun and and challenging. You will be trained in all the corrections core subjects,” said Colvin.

He also added that the job is demanding, but a very fulfilling one, especially when given the opportunity to help others and serve your community.

“It’s very rewarding to see someone come into custody and maybe on the worst day of their of their life and to see them get out and be hopeful for getting back on the path to a more positive future,” he adds.

If you’re interested in applying you can go to lexingtonky.gov/jobs or call (859) 425-2617.