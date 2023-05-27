Coroner: Somerset teen dies in Lake Cumberland vehicle incident

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- Russell County officials are investigating after a teenager died at Lake Cumberland Friday night.

The Russell County Coroner’s office confirms 17-year old Cameron Powell of Somerset died at the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Jamestown Fire and Rescue says they were called out to the Clifty Creek Boat Ramp Friday night at around 9:02 p.m. for a car in the water. They say two people were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

One person was able to escape.

Powell’s body is being taken to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy for an exact cause of death.

Kentucky Department Fish and Wildlife officials and the Russell County Coroner’s Office have taken over the investigation.

No word yet on how the car ended up in the water.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.