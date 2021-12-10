Coroner searching for relatives of two deceased individuals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is looking for the relatives of two individuals who were found dead in Lexington.

Frank David Wright, 71, of Lexington died in his home on Nov. 14 of natural causes. Wright lived in the Red River Drive area and is believed to be from the Pittsburgh, PA area. He was never married and was an auto mechanic several years ago.

Addititonally, Helen Faye Fauth, 52, was found dead on Dec. 3 on the porch of a residence on North Limestone Street. The cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Fauth was homeless, never married and did not have a regular job. She attended Bryan Station but did not graduate. Authorities are trying to locate her daughter, Tiffany Abney.

Anyone with information about relatives of Wright or Fauth should contact the coroner at 859-455-5700.