Coroner searching for family of homeless Lexington man who died in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County coroner is searching for the family of Jack Reeves, a homeless Lexington man who died in January.

Reeves was sleeping in a dumpster that was taken to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Recycling Center, according to a Wednesday press release from coroner Gary Ginn. He was found inside the dumpster by a worker. His death was ruled accidental.

Reeves was 62.

If you are related to Reeves or have information on who may be, you’re asked to call Ginn at 859-455-5700.