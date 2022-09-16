Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.

Terry died on July 17 at Bellwood and Brooklawn, a Louisville organization that houses Kentucky foster kids.

In a statement obtained by our Lousiville affiliate WHAS, Brooklawn said Terry “Should not have died on our watch…As protectors of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children, we are dedicated to making sure it never happens again.”

The foster care facility says they are still searching for answers to what happened, and are continuing to cooperate with everyone investigating.