UPDATE: Man killed in overnight shooting identified

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as Ricky Allen Williams Jr., 40

UPDATE 3:17 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot off Versailles Road as 40-year-old Ricky Allen Williams Jr.

The coroner’s report says he died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 1 A.M.

This is the 11th homicide in Lexington so far this year. Lexington Police are still investigating the shooting.

UPDATE 11:53 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Around 12:07 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, Lexington Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of Versailles Road for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 40-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While on-scene, officers were able to identify the suspect. Jerry Price, 39, was arrested and charged with Murder. Price is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The deceased victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call off Versailles Road just after midnight Saturday night.

Police say when they arrived, a man had been shot and had life-threatening injuries. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn was called to the scene by the Lexington Fire Department.

Ginn says the man died on the scene from his gunshot wound. The coroner is notifying family and an identity will be released later.

Police say they are interviewing a person of interest. According to police, these are the only two people they believe to be involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.