Coroner: Man dead after ‘altercation’ on Trade Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/29/23, 4:05 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified in the victim of a shooting on Trade Street.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Caylin Walker Lewis.

9/29/23, 9:50 a.m.

A man in his late 20s has died after an “altercation” on Trade Street, Ginn told ABC 36.

Before the man was fatally shot, Ginn said at least two people were involved in the altercation, however, it’s possible there were more people involved.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene.

Ginn will release the man’s identity after the family is notified.

Lexington police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

9/29/23, 9:32 a.m.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is on the scene of a shooting on Trade Street in Lexington Friday morning.

Our ABC 36 team at the scene can see a body covered with a cloth and bullet casing evidence markers.

There’s also a heavy police presence.

No further information was available as of publishing time.

Lexington police say they’ll brief the media shortly.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates