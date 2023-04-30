Coroner identifies teenager hit by car in Saturday night crash

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- In an update to the story we brought you Saturday night, the Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim hit and killed by a car in Winchester.

The coroner says 14-year-old Johnathan Bridgeman died on the scene.

Officials say it happened around 8:45 p.m. near Bypass Road at Redwing Drive.

The north and south bound lanes of bypass road were shutdown, but reopened hours later.

Police continue to investigate that incident.