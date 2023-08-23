Coroner identifies man who died in hit-and-run on New Circle last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a hit-and-run on New Circle Road last week has been identified.

Joshua Johnson died after being hit while walking on New Circle Road at Alumni Drive on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

He was 27.

Ginn says Johnson died from multiple blunt force injuries around 3:30 a.m.

Marcus Marshall, 31, was arrested and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury.