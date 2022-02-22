Coroner at scene of shooting at home owned by former state rep

Madison County investigators ask neighbors to report any suspicious activity

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) – Investigators are asking neighbors in the area of a home listed in the name of a former state representative to report whether they heard gun shots or anything suspicious at about 4 or 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators and Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison would not confirm whether anyone actually was shot or how many were shot at the scene at 1266 Willis Branch Road near Richmond. According to Madison County property records, the address is owned by former 81st District state Rep. Wesley Morgan, who won the seat in 2016, took office in 2017 and left office at the end of 2018 after losing in a primary. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

While state troopers and investigators aren’t releasing details, they did ask people who live in the area of the gated community to call KSP if they heard or saw anything early Tuesday morning.