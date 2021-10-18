Corbin, Williamsburg racing, gambling parlors clear another hurdle

Facilities could be operating by next fall

CORBIN, WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – New race tracks and gambling parlors in Corbin and Williamsburg cleared another hurdle Monday.

The state’s Tourism Development Finance Authority gave final approval to $23.5 million in state tax incentives for a partnership between the owners of Kentucky Downs in South Central Kentucky and Keeneland in Lexington. The group plans to build a new track for standardbred racing on 150 acres at the Corbin Bypass and Allison Boulevard. It also would have a historical horse racing betting parlor

A satellite historical horse racing parlor will be built off I-75 at Exit 11 in Williamsburg to raise money for purses at the Corbin track. That’s near the popular splash park there and just 11 miles for the Tennessee state line.

Gaming parlors in the state not only raise tax revenue for the state and to fund their own operations but also to increase purses at racetracks. Being able to increase purses is the key to attracting better horses and races to the state and thus more tourist dollars and jobs, experts argue.

Officials said Monday the facilities could be operating by next fall. Corbin already had races under its name at Red Mile in Lexington this summer. Those races only enhanced the interest among harness-racing enthusiasts for another standardbred track.

According to previously announced plans,k the Corbin facility would have about 100 HHR machines and the Williamsburg location would be larger with about 400 machines. Hotels and restaurants are expected to be part of the developments.

As many as 300 jobs are projected once they are completed and fully operational.

Kentucky Downs, located in Franklin, Ky., is majority owned, controlled and managed by a partnership led by Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone.

Winchell has said previously he believes harness racing can mirror the growth Kentucky Thoroughbred racing has experienced since Kentucky Downs introduced Historical Horse Racing into the state in 2011.