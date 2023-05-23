Corbin man wins $1 million in Kentucky Lottery

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Corbin man is $1 million richer after winning the lottery on a scratch-off ticket.

Michael Schlemmer was in need of gas when he stopped at Convenient Food Mart on US Highway 25 West in Corbin and decided to buy a scratch-off ticket too.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” he told Kentucky Lottery officials. “I had $40 on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket. I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning.”

Schlemmer drove to lottery headquarters last week. He walked away with $616,330 after taxes. He chose to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $862,000 instead of annuity payments.

He said he was going to buy a car with his winnings.

Convenient Food Mart will receive $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.